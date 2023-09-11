Prince William has refused to sit for interviews in US: report

Prince William reportedly turned down major TV interviews coinciding with his NYC trip so he wouldn't have to answer questions about his fractured relationship with his brother Prince Harry, according to a report in etcanada.com.



The Prince of Wales will visit New York City on Monday, September 18 and Tuesday, September 19, with the innovation summit taking place on Tuesday.

He had planned to attend the same event last year but Queen Elizabeth's death meant that he did not travel and instead delivered a video message.



Meanwhile, Prince Harry is in Germany for the Invictus Games after attending the Wellchild Awards ceremony in London.

The Duke of Sussex also visited his grandmother's grave on her first death anniversary.

Harry did not meet any member of his family in the UK.

His wife Meghan Markle was due to join him in Germany.



