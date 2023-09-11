Prince William called stay- at-home dad

King Charles's supporters are venting their anger against his son Prince William after he flew to Paris for the Rugby World Cup.



The Prince of Wales has been criticized for lacking the work-life balance necessary for a future King.

William also seems to have annoyed the monarchists for taking holidays in the middle of important events.

He currently received backlash for skipping the final of the Women's Football World Cup in Australia.

The Prince of Wales has been mocked after reports emerged that he turned down major interviews during his upcoming visit to the United States.

The criticism against the future king comes amid rumors that there's a secret war going on between William, Kate, and Queen Camilla.

A royal observer went on to call William a stay-at-home dad after the Prince of Wales tried to make up for his decision to skip the World Cup final by rushing to Paris for the Rugby World Cup.