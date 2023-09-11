 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games
Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games 

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service members.

The Duke of Sussex is in  Germany for the Invictus Games 2023. Days before the games begin, Netflix released Harry's docuseries "Heart of Invictus". 

As people in the US and Europe praised the Duke of Sussex for his initiative, a granddaughter of James Mclean, a prisoner of war, criticized the son of King Charles for refusing to acknowledge an occasion pertaining to "World War II Far East Prisoner of War (FEPOW)."

In an open letter, she wrote:

"The Duke of Sussex, founder of the Invictus Games and a passionate advocate for veterans, was recently contacted regarding a rare occasion in his Dukedom. This occasion pertained to a remarkable World War II Far East Prisoner of War (FEPOW), who lay in an unmarked grave for 40 years , one of the two pipers who valiantly piped the troops over the Johore causeway, endured the harrowing conditions of the Death Railway and coal mines, and miraculously survived the bombings of three Hell ships. Unfortunately, despite the significance of this event, it is deeply disheartening to note that the Duke of Sussex, when contacted to mark this occasion, did not even provide a short letter of acknowledgment. Respect, a core value of the Invictus Games, is a principle we hold dear, and it is our hope that such instances will be met with the recognition and gratitude they deserve. The lack of acknowledgment from the Duke of Sussex in this particular case highlights a disconnect between his commitment to veterans' causes, symbolized by the Invictus Games and its moto "I am, you are, we are Invictus," and the actions taken to honor the sacrifices of those who served. In the face of this extraordinary story of resilience and courage displayed by the WW2 FEPOW piper, whose experiences are etched in the annals of history, the absence of a simple letter or gesture of acknowledgment is all the more disconcerting.

"It is crucial for public figures, especially those who champion noble causes like supporting veterans, to not only preach the values of respect and gratitude but also to actively demonstrate them in their actions. The Duke of Sussex's involvement in the Invictus Games and veterans' advocacy positions him as a role model, and such a role comes with the responsibility of recognizing and honoring the sacrifices made by veterans, especially in rare and significant instances like this one."

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them
Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West
Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt video

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt
Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’
Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Prince William called stay- at-home dad

Prince William called stay- at-home dad