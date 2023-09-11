Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Joe Jonas apparently addressed his divorce from his wife Sophie Truner during a performance in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a tough week,” said Jonas, who wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the show. “I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”



While concert attendees seemed to console him by screaming during the emotional moment, thousands of Sophie Turner fans booed him online while commenting on his video on social media websites.

In a joint statement after the divorce was filed, Jonas and Turner said the decision to split up was arrived at “mutually” and “amicably.”

They also appeared to address ongoing speculation, saying that “there are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”



The statement was followed by reports that the singer divorced the "Game of Thrones" actress after he caught her doing or saying something on his ring camera.