 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce
Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce 

Joe Jonas apparently addressed his divorce from his wife Sophie Truner during a performance in Los Angeles. 

“It’s been a tough week,” said Jonas, who wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the show. “I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

While concert attendees seemed to console him by screaming during the emotional moment, thousands of Sophie Turner fans booed him online while commenting on his video on social media websites.

In a joint statement after the divorce  was filed, Jonas and Turner said the decision to split up was arrived at “mutually” and “amicably.” 

They also appeared to address ongoing speculation, saying that “there are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The statement was followed by reports that the singer divorced the "Game of Thrones" actress after he caught her doing or saying something on his ring camera.

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them
Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West
Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt video

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt
Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’
Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Prince William called stay- at-home dad

Prince William called stay- at-home dad