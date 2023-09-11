Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Joey King and Steven Piet tied the knot were spotted on a boat on Lake Como

Joey King appears to be having a wonderful time in Europe as she enjoys her honeymoon with her new husband, Steven Piet.

The 24-year-old The Kissing Booth actress was spotted in Italy over the weekend, where she flaunted her toned physique in a black bikini while frolicking with her 32-year-old spouse.

The couple was seen on a boat on Lake Como, a region known for its luxury and a favored destination for celebrities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt Damon.

Joey and Steven indulged in some sun and fun, taking dips in the water, with Joey showcasing her curvaceous figure in her black bikini, featuring a strap over her midriff.

Meanwhile, Steven enjoyed the sunshine shirtless. They also enjoyed a delightful al fresco lunch as part of their honeymoon getaway.

Lake Como, situated in Northern Italy's Lombardy region, is a picturesque and upscale resort area nestled against the foothills of the Alps.

The lake is characterized by its three slender branches, which converge at the charming town of Bellagio. At the southwest end of the lake lies the city of Como, known for its Renaissance architecture and a funicular railway that ascends to the mountain town of Brunate.

The Hollywood couple chose to exchange their vows on the island of Mallorca in Spain, with only their closest family and friends in attendance, as reported by People and Vogue.