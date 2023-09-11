David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

The senior members of the British royal last week paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary.

The Instagram accounts of The Royal Family, The Prince and Princess of Wales and others shared the Queen's pictures as they paid homage to the late monarch.

Thousands of people reacted to the social media posts by the royal family members while hundreds others shared their thoughts about the Queen who died last year at the age of 96.

Prince Eugenie also shared a picture with her grandmother with the caption, "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much. Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart."

Surprisingly, Eugenie's Instagram post was the only one that elicited a reaction from David Beckham.

"The perfect picture," the former footballer wrote with a heart emoji in the comments section of Eugenie's post.



His "like" was also prominent among the thousands of "likes" that Eugenie's picture got on the Facebook-owned app.



