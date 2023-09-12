Harry Styles makes a splash on hottest day, flaunts tattoos at London pond

Harry Styles recently stunned his fans as he showed off an incredibly toned physique and giant tattoos while diving into a London pond as the singer tried to cool off on England's hottest day of the year so far.

The 29-year-old Harry was spotted jumping into Mixed Ponds at Hampstead Heath. The former One Direction member was seen wearing forest green swim trunks and a long chain necklace as he took a stroll down the deck before diving into the water.

His giant tattoos include two birds on his ripped chest and a butterfly across his sculpted abs. Some of the singer's eagle-eyed fans also spotted Mary written on the right arm of Harry. Mary is a moniker for the singer's late grandmother.

According to the Mirror, The Sun quoted a source detailing Harry's appearance at the pond, saying, "The singer kept a low profile during the pond session, despite his A-list status."

The eyewitness added, "He was just swimming laps and practicing his dive."

The X Factor star wrapped up his worldwide "Love on Tour" in July, which reportedly earned more than $600 million. Harry is currently enjoying a well-deserved break.