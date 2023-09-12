Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner relationship not casual: insider

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not playing around as their relationship has reportedly a deeper meaning.

Spotting getting cozy at the U.S. Open, a bird chirped to Page Six, dismissing the sceptics on their relationship seriousness, added, “I think it’s the real thing.”

The insider continued, “They are very good at communicating with each other in a coupley sort of way that makes this feel like the real thing more so than all the PDA,” says the source.

Recently, the pair has acted out a series of eye-catching antics. At the Beyoncé’s concert last week, which saw the duo embracing each other for the first time in public.

Following, the couple attended Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader’s dinner party to celebrate their moisturizer brand.

Setting aside the previously avoiding prying eyes, the lovebirds are displaying their love in public.

“They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert,” an insider told Us Weekly about their PDA at the global star’s concert. “[Their] bond just keeps getting stronger. … Their chemistry is off the charts.”

The insider added that the makeup mogul and the Dune actor were trying to “make as much time for each other” as possible despite their “incredibly busy schedules.