Britney Spears on Sam Asghari divorce: 'She is doing great'

After Sam Asghari's divorce, it seems Britney Spears remains largely unaffected, as her once housekeeper and rumoured boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, suggested.

Amid his court appearance for alleged probation violation, the contractor told the Us Weekly that he still met the Toxic hitmaker, noting, "she is doing great."

Swooning over the megastar's personality, as he was accused of having an illicit affair with the Grammy winner said, "She's a phenomenal woman," adding, "She's a very, very good, positive … She's a good person," he stressed.

Previously, a tipster tattled to the outlet that the helper was actually fired "when Britney's team found out they were sleeping together' but later 'came back into the picture."

Notwithstanding, Paul has a history of running into trouble as he has an extensive criminal background, including disturbing the peace, child endangerment, driving without a license, firearm possession and more.

Meanwhile, Britney and Sam parted ways after 14 months of marriage, but a source spilled the beans on the former's current mindset on the union's failure.

"Sam has put up with a lot — her erratic behavior pushed him to the brink — but Britney now thinks that he was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that Sam never truly loved her," per Ok! Magazine.

