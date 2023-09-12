Meghan Markle’s plan for Prince Harry 39th birthday disclosed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to celebrate his 39th birthday in Dusseldorf as he watches the Invictus Games on September 15.



Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has planned a ‘significant’ birthday gift for him, a royal expert has revealed.

As Meghan and Harry exchange gifts on their birthdays respectively, royal historian Tessa Dunlop said that this year the Archie and Lilibet doting mother will be sure to give him a "significant" gift for his 39th birthday.

The royal expert claimed, “I presume Meghan will join him there later, they'll do a double act there. They'll do something meaningful, they're in a neutral space in Germany and I think they'll have a good one."

According to reports, Meghan is expected to fly to Dusseldorf to join Harry at their lavish hotel and stay for the remainder of the Games.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who is currently in California, was spotted at fast food outlet Sunday as Prince Harry was away in Germany opening the Invictus Games.