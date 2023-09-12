 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s plan for Prince Harry 39th birthday disclosed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Meghan Markle’s plan for Prince Harry 39th birthday disclosed
Meghan Markle’s plan for Prince Harry 39th birthday disclosed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to celebrate his 39th birthday in Dusseldorf as he watches the Invictus Games on September 15.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has planned a ‘significant’ birthday gift for him, a royal expert has revealed.

As Meghan and Harry exchange gifts on their birthdays respectively, royal historian Tessa Dunlop said that this year the Archie and Lilibet doting mother will be sure to give him a "significant" gift for his 39th birthday.

The royal expert claimed, “I presume Meghan will join him there later, they'll do a double act there. They'll do something meaningful, they're in a neutral space in Germany and I think they'll have a good one."

According to reports, Meghan is expected to fly to Dusseldorf to join Harry at their lavish hotel and stay for the remainder of the Games.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who is currently in California, was spotted at fast food outlet Sunday as Prince Harry was away in Germany opening the Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B opens up about her shyness while meeting celebrities: 'I Freeze Up'

Cardi B opens up about her shyness while meeting celebrities: 'I Freeze Up'
Rachel McAdams enters Broadway, to make theatre debut in 2024

Rachel McAdams enters Broadway, to make theatre debut in 2024
Beyoncé expresses gratitude to ‘Incomparable Queen' Diana Ross for surprising her at L.A. Show

Beyoncé expresses gratitude to ‘Incomparable Queen' Diana Ross for surprising her at L.A. Show
Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law flaunts her baby bump on 2nd wedding anniversary video

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law flaunts her baby bump on 2nd wedding anniversary
Nina Dobrev showers love on Shaun White with sweet birthday tribute

Nina Dobrev showers love on Shaun White with sweet birthday tribute
Jared Leto's skincare brand drops off radar, leaves customers clueless

Jared Leto's skincare brand drops off radar, leaves customers clueless
Demi Lovato enthrals fans as she hints at marriage with boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato enthrals fans as she hints at marriage with boyfriend Jutes
Taryn Manning drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for apologising over Danny Masterson support

Taryn Manning drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for apologising over Danny Masterson support
Nicole Kidman reacts to Amy Schumer's U.S. Open insult

Nicole Kidman reacts to Amy Schumer's U.S. Open insult
'Batgirl' directors remember 'biggest disappointment' of career

'Batgirl' directors remember 'biggest disappointment' of career
Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule tour dates

Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule tour dates
When Michael Jackson thanked mom for 9/11 attack escape

When Michael Jackson thanked mom for 9/11 attack escape