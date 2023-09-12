Kim Kardashian drops jaws in sizzling trench coat while out for dinner with Jeff Bezos' fiancée

Kim Kardashian exhibited her impeccable fashion sense during New York Fashion Week as she stepped out for dinner on Monday evening. The 42-year-old reality TV star rendezvoused with Lauren Sanchez, 53, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, who had made a dramatic entrance earlier in the day via helicopter, and Nicky Hilton, 39, at the Mercer Hotel for a delightful meal.

Kim, the founder of SKIMS, made a striking appearance in a vibrant snakeskin trench coat that exuded a red-hot aura. Beneath the coat, she sported a pair of sleek black leggings and matching boots. Her raven-colored locks were gracefully parted to the side, cascading down her shoulders and back in gentle waves.

For the occasion, Kim adorned herself with flawless makeup, emphasizing her naturally stunning features with bronze eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, and nude lipstick. The coat cinched snugly around her waist accentuated her hourglass curves.

Meanwhile, Lauren elegantly showcased her toned arms in a black halter-neck dress adorned with a side slit. Her glossy hair was styled in a chic updo, and she completed her look with dangling earrings and open-toe platform heels for the night out.

Nicky Hilton opted for a sophisticated attire, donning a black button-up dress featuring a white lace collar. She elevated her stature with black heels and wore her blonde hair brushed back in a sleek ponytail.

Nicky Hilton opted for a sophisticated attire at NYFW

Although Lauren's partner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 59, was absent from the dinner, Nicky was accompanied by her financier husband, James Rothschild, 38. The trio was joined by renowned designer Lorraine Schwartz, 57, who, like Kim, also flaunted a snakeskin print coat, albeit in blue, yellow, and black tones.

Earlier in the day, Kim had been spotted confidently rocking her stylish coat, while Lauren and Jeff made a memorable entrance at New York Fashion Week, arriving by helicopter with their group of friends.