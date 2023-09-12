Rihanna's flame A$AP Rocky lands in legal trouble just weeks after welcoming second baby

Shortly after the public announcement of rapper ASAP Rocky and Rihanna's choice of "Riot" as the name for their second child, a legal dispute has emerged involving the new father.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, now faces a defamation lawsuit filed by his former collaborator, ASAP Relli, born Terell Ephron, as reported by TMZ.

The lawsuit centers around allegations made by Relli, who claimed that Rocky shot him following an altercation in Hollywood in November 2021. In response to these accusations, Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, engaged in a vigorous public relations campaign to defend his client. It's this very campaign that Relli argues has tarnished his reputation and defamed him.

Rocky was apprehended in connection with the incident in April 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while disembarking from a private jet with Rihanna. He has since entered a plea of not guilty in his ongoing criminal case.

However, Relli insists that Tacopina's actions were taken at Rocky's behest and have negatively portrayed him. Relli's lawsuit alleges that Tacopina's media statements, including one given to TMZ, portrayed him as "a liar, a money grabber, and an extortionist."

Tacopina publicly stated, "Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."



Relli further contends that the fallout from Tacopina's comments has subjected him to death threats and online harassment, prompting him to seek therapy. These threats have taken a toll on his sleep patterns and overall mental well-being.

In his lawsuit, Relli seeks unspecified damages for the harm he claims to have suffered. However, Tacopino dismisses the lawsuit as a mere "publicity stunt" and welcomes the legal action, particularly because the resolution of the criminal case is pending.

Tacopino asserts that this lawsuit will compel Relli to provide sworn testimony before the criminal case's resolution, potentially revealing misconduct on his part. He also implies that Relli's legal team may be responsible for legal fees resulting from the lawsuit.

Tacopino concluded by expressing his willingness to educate Relli's lawyers on the facts of the case and the actions of their client.