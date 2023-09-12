 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Priyanka Chopra seen cuddling daughter 'Malti Marie' after family feast in NYC

Priyanka Chopra seen cuddling daughter 'Malti Marie' after family feast in NYC

Priyanka Chopra kicked off her week on a delightful note as she was spotted enjoying a family lunch in West Hollywood, accompanied by her 18-month-old daughter, Malti.

The 41-year-old actress, who recently made headlines during her appearance at the Victoria's Secret Tour event in New York City, graced the streets of New York on Monday. Priyanka was beaming with happiness as she held her precious toddler, whom she and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed into the world in January 2022 through surrogacy.

For her outing, Chopra donned a pristine white long-sleeved shirt, accessorized with a black Chanel purse featuring a gleaming gold chain gracefully draped over her right shoulder. She topped her look with a stylish black baseball cap, oversized black sunglasses, and small hoop earrings.

Notably, Priyanka was also carrying a black baby bag, perfectly complementing her attire, which included brown wide-legged pants and comfortable white flat shoes.

Her adorable daughter, Malti, was dressed in a charming light-colored sun dress, adding a touch of innocence and sweetness to their mother-daughter lunch date.

Last week, the actress expressed her affection for her husband, Nick Jonas, through her Instagram story. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 at India's Umaid Bhawan Palace, and their love continues to shine brightly.

