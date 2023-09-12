Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is reportedly desperate to start dating again as the star has set her eyes on Odell Beckham Jr while also trying to get back together with ex Pete Davidson.



Ever since the comedian called it quits with Chase Sui Wonders, the reality TV megastar has been making advances at him for reconciliation.

Meanwhile, she was also speculated to be dating the American football star, as per the recent episode of Deux U podcast.

Spilling details of The Kardashians star's new beau, it was revealed, "Kim is dating an American football star who plays for a team on the East Coast. It's Odell Beckham."

However, a report by Heat Magazine claimed that Kim “reached out” to Pete after he broke up with Chase and now they are talking on phone.

“For Kim this would be a dream come true,” the insider said of Kim’s hopes of getting back together with Pete. “

“She hates being single and says there’s unfinished business between her and Pete,” the insider shared, adding, “Kim’s still looking at other options, but Pete’s at the top of her list.”

Before concluding, the source said Kim Kardashian would “ditch anyone else for him in a heartbeat if he took the bait – no doubt at all.”