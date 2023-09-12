Kate Middleton visits one of most notorious prisons of Britain

 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is visiting one of Britain’s most notorious prisons- High Down- in Surrey after she returned to UK from France.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, “The Princess of Wales, who is patron of The Forward Trust, is visiting High Down prison in Surrey this morning to see how the charity supports inmates to help manage addiction and break the intergenerational trauma caused by dependency.”

Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter, and said: “Kate is shadowing a family visit and seeing how the jail is trying to make it a more positive experience for children.”

He further said, “She’ll also sit down with serving prisoners going through addiction programmes, and visit The Clink on-site restaurant giving hospitality training.”

This is Kate Middleton’s first royal engagement in Britain after she returned from France where she and Prince William supported their respective teams at Rugby World Cup.

