Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Prince Harry exuded tense vibes as he attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf while waiting for his wife Meghan Markle to join him amid divorce rumours.



Analyzing the body language of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, at the games, a body language expert to The Mirror that he looked excited but tensed as Meghan boards a flight for Germany.

The duke was photographed looking “a little isolated” with the expert alluding that it might be because of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s absence.

Meanwhile, Meghan was seen jetted out of the US last night with eyewitnesses claiming that the former actor looked delighted.

The couple’s reunion comes amid rumours that they are set to part ways. However, some experts believe it is a strategy of the duo to get back in the headlines.

"Harry’s expending almost as much energy in the stands watching the action as the athletes out on the tracks, with his very animated displays of encouragement and enthusiasm,” the expert said of his appearance.

“But there is possibly also a hint of growing excitement and tension as he waits for the arrival of his own personal team-mate Meghan,” she added.

The expert claimed that Prince Harry’s body language shows "he’s missing the kind of personal support, encouragement, and company that Meghan has provided at these Games since they first became an official couple.”