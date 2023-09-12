Ethan Hawke dishes on bus ride to TIFF: ‘Nobody cares about anybody else on the bus’

Ethan Hawke was determined not to miss the premiere of his new film 'Wildcat' at TIFF

Ethan Hawke was determined not to miss the premiere of his latest film, Wildcat, and he shared his journey exclusively with PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

The 52-year-old actor, known for Strange Way of Life, graced the red carpet alongside his daughter, actress Maya Hawke.

When questioned about the rumor that he had to take a Greyhound bus to make it to the event, Maya confirmed, "He did! Everyone's talking about it!" She further explained, "He had to take the bus here ‘cause all the flights got canceled."

Ethan chimed in, saying, "Three flights canceled, then I was like, 'I'm not gonna miss this because of some airport.'" The Emmy Award winner added, "So, I went to port authority and hopped the bus."

Ethan also revealed that he wasn't alone on the journey, as his wife and producing partner joined him. However, when asked if he was recognized by fellow passengers or at the station, he believed his celebrity didn't matter to them, as everyone was primarily focused on reaching their own destinations. He commented, "Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus," highlighting the discomfort of such travel.

He reiterated, "Nobody cares at all," and shared how he spent his time during the journey. "I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it," he said. Ethan revealed that they managed to make it all the way to customs before anyone noticed his identity, just before dawn.