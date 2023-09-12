 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ethan Hawke dishes on bus ride to TIFF: ‘Nobody cares about anybody else on the bus’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Ethan Hawke was determined not to miss the premiere of his new film Wildcat at TIFF
Ethan Hawke was determined not to miss the premiere of his new film 'Wildcat' at TIFF

Ethan Hawke was determined not to miss the premiere of his latest film, Wildcat, and he shared his journey exclusively with PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. 

The 52-year-old actor, known for Strange Way of Life, graced the red carpet alongside his daughter, actress Maya Hawke.

When questioned about the rumor that he had to take a Greyhound bus to make it to the event, Maya confirmed, "He did! Everyone's talking about it!" She further explained, "He had to take the bus here ‘cause all the flights got canceled."

Ethan chimed in, saying, "Three flights canceled, then I was like, 'I'm not gonna miss this because of some airport.'" The Emmy Award winner added, "So, I went to port authority and hopped the bus."

Ethan also revealed that he wasn't alone on the journey, as his wife and producing partner joined him. However, when asked if he was recognized by fellow passengers or at the station, he believed his celebrity didn't matter to them, as everyone was primarily focused on reaching their own destinations. He commented, "Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus," highlighting the discomfort of such travel.

He reiterated, "Nobody cares at all," and shared how he spent his time during the journey. "I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it," he said. Ethan revealed that they managed to make it all the way to customs before anyone noticed his identity, just before dawn.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury
Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson video

Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson
Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games
Kate Middleton visits one of most notorious prisons of Britain

Kate Middleton visits one of most notorious prisons of Britain
Meghan Markle puts divorce rumours to rest with Germany arrival to join Prince Harry

Meghan Markle puts divorce rumours to rest with Germany arrival to join Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori going to great lengths to ‘please’ rapper

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori going to great lengths to ‘please’ rapper
Kareen Kapoor thinks OTT actors give 'big stars a run for their money!'

Kareen Kapoor thinks OTT actors give 'big stars a run for their money!'
Kylie Minogue sparks meme fest with latest song 'Tension'

Kylie Minogue sparks meme fest with latest song 'Tension'
Five Hollywood celebrity divorces in 2023 that broke hearts

Five Hollywood celebrity divorces in 2023 that broke hearts
Pete Davidson mom Amy remembers husband Scott on 9/11 anniversary in emotional tribute

Pete Davidson mom Amy remembers husband Scott on 9/11 anniversary in emotional tribute