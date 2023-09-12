Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been accused of refusing to acknowledge an event that was marked to remember a prisoner of war.

The Duke has been dragged into a new controversy as he attends the Invictus Games in Germany.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service members.

Days before the games begin, Netflix released Harry's docuseries "Heart of Invictus".

As people in the US and Europe praised the Duke of Sussex for his initiative, a granddaughter ofJames Mclean, a prisoner of war, criticized the son of King Charles for refusing to acknowledge an occasion pertaining to "World War II Far East Prisoner of War (FEPOW)."

In an open letter, she wrote:

"The Duke of Sussex, founder of the Invictus Games and a passionate advocate for veterans, was recently contacted regarding a rare occasion in his Dukedom. This occasion pertained to a remarkable World War II Far East Prisoner of War (FEPOW), who lay in an unmarked grave for 40 years , one of the two pipers who valiantly piped the troops over the Johore causeway, endured the harrowing conditions of the Death Railway and coal mines, and miraculously survived the bombings of three Hell ships. Unfortunately, despite the significance of this event, it is deeply disheartening to note that the Duke of Sussex, when contacted to mark this occasion, did not even provide a short letter of acknowledgment. Respect, a core value of the Invictus Games, is a principle we hold dear, and it is our hope that such instances will be met with the recognition and gratitude they deserve. The lack of acknowledgment from the Duke of Sussex in this particular case highlights a disconnect between his commitment to veterans' causes, symbolized by the Invictus Games and its moto "I am, you are, we are Invictus," and the actions taken to honor the sacrifices of those who served. In the face of this extraordinary story of resilience and courage displayed by the WW2 FEPOW piper, whose experiences are etched in the annals of history, the absence of a simple letter or gesture of acknowledgment is all the more disconcerting.

"It is crucial for public figures, especially those who champion noble causes like supporting veterans, to not only preach the values of respect and gratitude but also to actively demonstrate them in their actions. The Duke of Sussex's involvement in the Invictus Games and veterans' advocacy positions him as a role model, and such a role comes with the responsibility of recognizing and honoring the sacrifices made by veterans, especially in rare and significant instances like this one."