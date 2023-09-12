 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: Will new iPhone 15 lineup outsmart cheaper Chinese challengers?

A representational image of Apple iPhone. —Twitter/file
A representational image of Apple iPhone. —Twitter/file

Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup amidst concerns about market access in China and heightened competition. The iPhone accounted for over half of Apple's $394.3 billion in sales last year, but the company now confronts fresh hurdles when selling in China, its third-largest market.

Apple also faced stiff competition from Huawei Technologies, which was its primary rival in China's premium smartphone market until US export controls severely impacted Huawei's phone business in 2019.

Recently, Huawei introduced the Mate 60 Pro, a high-end phone equipped with Chinese-made chips, possibly violating US trade restrictions. Huawei aims to gain an edge over Apple with features like satellite calling, leveraging China's government-backed network. Although Apple's current iPhone lineup includes satellite capabilities primarily for emergency situations, Huawei's move intensifies competition.

Expected new features in iPhone 15

The anticipated new iPhone models are expected to feature novel charging ports, titanium cases, and enhanced cameras. However, this launch coincides with the Chinese government's expanded restrictions on iPhone usage.

Apple's spotlight on Tuesday is likely to be its new product lineup. A notable change for most Apple customers will be the shift from Apple's proprietary "Lightning" charging cables to USB-C, driven by European regulations. Apple may present this change as an upgrade, emphasising faster data transfer speeds suitable for high-quality videos created with iPhones.

Analysts also anticipate the introduction of "periscope" camera technology to enhance zoom capabilities and the use of titanium cases. "Periscope" lenses can provide an extended lens without significantly enlarging the camera module.

The central question is whether Apple reserves these features for a new top-end device while making smaller upgrades to its cheaper models. Analysts believe that even customers who aren't photography enthusiasts may be drawn to the latest and greatest offerings, boosting Apple's sales.

Apple aims to increase the average price per phone to bolster its revenue. However, the strategy's specifics are unclear—whether through universal price hikes or selectively for premium versions. In a declining global smartphone market, Apple managed to maintain relatively stable shipments compared to other major smartphone manufacturers.

Furthermore, analysts are eager to uncover any hints about Apple's intentions regarding generative artificial intelligence, a technology trend behind applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's "Copilot." Apple's secrecy in this area has left many questions unanswered.

As the iPhone 15 debuts, Apple grapples with navigating complex market dynamics in China, heightened competition, and the challenge of continuously innovating to attract consumers in a changing smartphone landscape.

