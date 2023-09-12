Prince Harry draws comparison to Pope, Luis Rubiales over Rugby kiss

Prince Harry's kiss on the head of Team USA's Davey Martinez after wheelchair rugby final elicited some funny reactions from his critics.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured kissing the player after the Team US beat Team UK in the Invictus Games wheelchair rugby final.

While some people said he had changed his loyalties, others brought up Luis Rubiales' controversial kiss as they commented on Harry's pictures.

Some went on to call him "Pope" as they took swipes at the Duke of Sussex.

Harry had a front row seat next to Royal Marine veteran Mark Ormrod whom the prince has previously described the triple amputee as Britain's answer to Superman. The Duke of Sussex showed his excitement as he clapped and cheered along with the noisy crowd.

The final took place in a raucous atmosphere at the Merkur-Spiel arena in Düsseldorf, Germany as both sets of fans cheered on the competitors.



Harry could be seen laughing and joking with Team USA players as he draped the gold medals around their necks.

