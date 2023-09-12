Meghan Markle using Prince Harry show to mark ‘big return’

Meghan Markle seems to be adopting “classic crisis communications recovery strategy” by using Prince Harry’s event to mark her major “return” to limelight.



The Duchess of Sussex will try to fix her image in the eyes of public which was strained by her and Prince Harry’s scathing Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Meghan will make a major comeback to spotlight as she is flying to Germany to join her husband, the Duke of Sussex, at the Invictus Games.

Speaking of Meghan’s current strategy, crisis communications expert Andy Barr told The Mirror, "It looks like Megan Markle has deployed a classic crisis communications recovery strategy."

"Although she wasn't involved directly in any significant issues, the drama around the Netflix documentary would cause even the thickest-skinned people distress,” she added.

“Crisis Comms 101 is to take a significant chunk of time out of the media spotlight before then returning with a high-profile event.

"This is clearly what she is now doing to support Harry to show a united front."