Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’

Kanye West has just been put on blast for making Bianca Censori dress up in things that make her ‘unable to see or speak or express herself in anyway’.

Accusations against the rapper have been issued by commentator Maureen Callahan.

She broke down her feelings towards Kanye, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she accused the star making Bianca undergo a transformation that is “even more disturbing” than the one done to Kim Kardashian, at the start of their relationship.

She was quoted saying, “Bianca Censori, has undergone a transformation just as rapid, but even more disturbing: Wrapped head-to-toe in what looks to be sheer pantyhose, her long hair chopped off, her head often encased or otherwise obscured, rendering a young, attractive woman unable to see or speak or express herself in any way, really.”

And “this is what Kanye West thinks of women,” she later added.

“We’ve heard all the excuses for his many offenses: Kanye’s a genius. He’s mentally ill. He’s a performance artist, a provocateur, a sideshow attraction holding up a mirror to our own cultural absurdities.”

But “how’s this: Kanye West is a misogynist. He seems to hate the women he’s with, and the more they submit to him the more he seems to resent them.”

“So add women to the populations Kanye West feels contempt for. May this latest humiliation render him, finally, persona non grata,” she chimed in to say before signing off.