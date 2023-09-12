Drake gives release date for new single

 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Drake's first single from his upcoming album "For All The Dogs" will drop on this week.

According to Billboard, the announcement was made during his Austin tour stop on Monday.

Drake said, "I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven’t said yet.” 

“I know y’all excited to hear the album. I know it’s, like two weeks out. I’m a drop a song for y’all this week. Yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y’all. Deeply, by the way, I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas.” 

"For All The Dogs" will be Drake’s eighth studio album and his first solo offering since his 2022 dance-centric project Honestly, 

The rapper last week announced the release date for For All The Dogs via Instagram. 

He posted an archival clip of his father, Dennis Graham, from the early ’90s, singing alongside a blues band on the local Toronto TV show Stormy Monday With Danny Marks

