Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer wrote an apology for cyberbullying Nicole Kidman, but only made things worse
Amy Schumer issued an apology for her actions, which many considered "cyberbullying," after she initially mocked Nicole Kidman and later involved Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in her statement. She eventually deleted both the original offending post and her subsequent apology.

The incident began when Schumer posted a picture of Nicole Kidman appearing focused while watching the U.S. Open. Schumer, who was also present at the event, captioned the photo with a remark ridiculing Kidman's perceived stiffness and posture, saying, "This how human sit."

Following an immediate backlash, which began in the comments section of her post, the I Feel Pretty star decided to remove the content from her Instagram feed.

One commenter asked her, per Page Six, "Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now? Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror."

Following the removal of the post, Schumer posted a snarky apology, taking a dig at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for their letters of support to the judge in favor of ex-co-star from That '70s Show, Danny Masterson. This came after he was convicted of two counts of rape.

“I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien," she wrote in the follow-up post. "I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness." She then closed with the hashtag takingtimetoheal.

