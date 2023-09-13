 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj teases 'Pink Friday 2' with exclusive new tracks at 2023 MTV VMAs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Nicki Minaj teases Pink Friday 2 with exclusive new tracks at 2023 MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj teases 'Pink Friday 2' with exclusive new tracks at 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj, the renowned Queen of Rap at the age of 40, showcased her versatility at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Despite her hosting responsibilities for the event, Minaj took the stage to deliver a captivating performance.

Breaking away from her hosting duties, Minaj treated the audience to a glimpse of her highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Pink Friday 2." She commenced her performance with "Last Time I Saw You," the latest single from the upcoming album. 

Illuminated by a sea of pink lights, she stood above the crowd with a microphone in hand, impressing the audience not only with her renowned rap skills but also with her vocal prowess.

In an exciting moment, Minaj announced to the MTV audience, "MTV, it wouldn't be right if I didn't give y'all a Pink Friday 2 exclusive," leading into an unreleased track that dazzled with its rapid-fire wordplay.

Later in the show, the rap icon returned to the stage, joining forces with another rap luminary to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Her track "Super Freaky Girl" earned nominations in categories such as best hip-hop, best visual effects, and video of the year. Her collaboration with Yung Blue, "Love in the Way," garnered a nomination for best R&B, although it was edged out by SZA's "Shirt." Additionally, her hit collaboration with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," is in contention for the coveted title of Song of the Summer, and she's also vying for the prestigious Artist of the Year award.

Minaj's previous appearance at the VMAs was in 2022 when she graced the stage, hosting alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. She treated the audience to a medley of her chart-topping hits, including iconic tracks like "Monster" and "Super Bass," before receiving the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

"Last Time I Saw You," her latest single, was released in late August, building anticipation for "Pink Friday 2," which Minaj confirmed after months of speculation. Fans can mark their calendars as the highly awaited album, following up on 2018's "Queen," is set to drop on November 17.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'

Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'
Taylor Swift makes MTV VMAs 2023 history with 9 wins in single night

Taylor Swift makes MTV VMAs 2023 history with 9 wins in single night
Ariana Grande shares unfiltered views on beauty treatments

Ariana Grande shares unfiltered views on beauty treatments
Ice Spice gets emotional while receiving 'Best New Artist' nod at 2023 MTV VMAs

Ice Spice gets emotional while receiving 'Best New Artist' nod at 2023 MTV VMAs
Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion 2023 VMAs drama: Truth Out

Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion 2023 VMAs drama: Truth Out
Taylor Swift wins big at 2023 VMAs, internet calls it 'undeserved'

Taylor Swift wins big at 2023 VMAs, internet calls it 'undeserved'

Olivia Rodrigo's glittery gown turns heads at 2023 VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo's glittery gown turns heads at 2023 VMAs
Ariana Grande shares emotional views on Botox and lip fillers

Ariana Grande shares emotional views on Botox and lip fillers
Jamie Foxx packs on PDA with Alyce Huckstepp during latest day out

Jamie Foxx packs on PDA with Alyce Huckstepp during latest day out
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk trying hard to keep relationship secret?

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk trying hard to keep relationship secret?
Joe Jonas fails to hide weak emotional side in public amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas fails to hide weak emotional side in public amid Sophie Turner split
Bebe Rexha openly admits insecurities: 'I am human'

Bebe Rexha openly admits insecurities: 'I am human'