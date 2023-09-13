Nicki Minaj teases 'Pink Friday 2' with exclusive new tracks at 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj, the renowned Queen of Rap at the age of 40, showcased her versatility at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Despite her hosting responsibilities for the event, Minaj took the stage to deliver a captivating performance.

Breaking away from her hosting duties, Minaj treated the audience to a glimpse of her highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Pink Friday 2." She commenced her performance with "Last Time I Saw You," the latest single from the upcoming album.

Illuminated by a sea of pink lights, she stood above the crowd with a microphone in hand, impressing the audience not only with her renowned rap skills but also with her vocal prowess.

In an exciting moment, Minaj announced to the MTV audience, "MTV, it wouldn't be right if I didn't give y'all a Pink Friday 2 exclusive," leading into an unreleased track that dazzled with its rapid-fire wordplay.

Later in the show, the rap icon returned to the stage, joining forces with another rap luminary to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Her track "Super Freaky Girl" earned nominations in categories such as best hip-hop, best visual effects, and video of the year. Her collaboration with Yung Blue, "Love in the Way," garnered a nomination for best R&B, although it was edged out by SZA's "Shirt." Additionally, her hit collaboration with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," is in contention for the coveted title of Song of the Summer, and she's also vying for the prestigious Artist of the Year award.

Minaj's previous appearance at the VMAs was in 2022 when she graced the stage, hosting alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. She treated the audience to a medley of her chart-topping hits, including iconic tracks like "Monster" and "Super Bass," before receiving the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

"Last Time I Saw You," her latest single, was released in late August, building anticipation for "Pink Friday 2," which Minaj confirmed after months of speculation. Fans can mark their calendars as the highly awaited album, following up on 2018's "Queen," is set to drop on November 17.