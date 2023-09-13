Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry appeared to look super excited as his wife Meghan Markle finally joined him at Invictus Games in Germany on Tuesday.



Meghan arrived in Germany on Tuesday and made her first public appearance with Harry at a reception in Düsseldorf.

The royal couple was all smiles as they took the stage alongside to deliver speech, where Meghan apologized for missing the opening ceremony.

Following Meghan Markle’s speech, Prince Harry said: “First to the friends and family that are here, I understand that a lot of the competitors are hopefully sleeping after a very long day.”

“But this is your chance to connect with each other because everyone here is in a different phase of their healing process, whether as an individual or as a family.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father continued, “The fact of the matter is, everybody in this room has some form of a shared experience so use this moment to connect with each other. Swap photos, swap numbers. Have a wonderful evening.”