Selena Gomez takes a jibe at herself while gushing over bestie Taylor Swift at VMAs

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift stole the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) as they supported each other throughout the ceremony.



The besties were captured sharing a hug during the prestigious event which was one of the many sweet moments of the duo, who set new friendship goals at the ceremony.

Both the ladies were excited over each other’s wins and did not refrain to show their love, which were caught on camera.

Gomez even took to Instagram to shower praises on Swift and made fun of herself for looking “constipated.”

“She looks stunning I look constipated,” she captioned a photo of her hugging Swift at the event, adding, “Typical.”

While Swift took home nine awards, including the accolades for Song of the Year, Pop Video, and Best Direction for her song Anti-Hero, Gomez got an award for Best Afrobeat for her track Calm Down.

Swift was caught on camera jumping up and down in excitement while Gomez received her award. The latter showed the same reaction when Swift was honoured in nine categories.