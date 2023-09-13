 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez takes a jibe at herself while gushing over bestie Taylor Swift at VMAs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

File Footage

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift stole the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) as they supported each other throughout the ceremony.

The besties were captured sharing a hug during the prestigious event which was one of the many sweet moments of the duo, who set new friendship goals at the ceremony. 

Selena Gomez takes a jibe at herself while gushing over bestie Taylor Swift at VMAs

Both the ladies were excited over each other’s wins and did not refrain to show their love, which were caught on camera.

Gomez even took to Instagram to shower praises on Swift and made fun of herself for looking “constipated.”

“She looks stunning I look constipated,” she captioned a photo of her hugging Swift at the event, adding, “Typical.”

While Swift took home nine awards, including the accolades for Song of the Year, Pop Video, and Best Direction for her song Anti-Hero, Gomez got an award for Best Afrobeat for her track Calm Down.

Swift was caught on camera jumping up and down in excitement while Gomez received her award. The latter showed the same reaction when Swift was honoured in nine categories. 

More From Entertainment:

Jungkook beats Beyoncé, becomes first K-pop soloist to clinch VMA

Jungkook beats Beyoncé, becomes first K-pop soloist to clinch VMA

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention video

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention
Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit

Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit
Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023
Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram video

Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram
Selena Gomez goes viral for mocking Chris Brown at MTV VMAs 2023 nod: 'So Real!' video

Selena Gomez goes viral for mocking Chris Brown at MTV VMAs 2023 nod: 'So Real!'
Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games video

Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games
MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners

MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners
Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany

Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany
MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red-beaded gown

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red-beaded gown
MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award
Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023