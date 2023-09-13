Meghan Markle disappoints fans by posing as ‘adoring political’ wife to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle joined her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games 2023 after sparking divorce rumours and spoke a few words with the crowd.



However, the fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “disappointed” with them as there seemed to be less chemistry between them at the event.

The couple, who is famous for not hesitating while putting their love on display during public outings, refrained from showing any PDA last night.

Meghan was also bashed for posing like a supportive and adoring “political wife” to Prince Harry while she gave a rare speech during the event.

Analyzing the couple’s appearance, expert Judi James told The Mirror that the body language of Meghan and Harry seemed "slightly out of sync.”

"It's clearly a spontaneous appearance, not the more rehearsed turn they do at the end of the event. If anything it's Meghan performing the more emphatic signals of affection and togetherness," she said.

After Meghan finished her speech, she gave the mic to Harry, however, he only shared a few words with the crowd.

"When Harry does take the mic, Meghan moves closer to pose like an adoring political wife, gazing up at him lovingly and supportively and nodding as he speaks,” Judi explained.

“There's sadly no romantic sign-off at the end of their speeches and fans feeling starved of Harry and Meghan PDAs might have been disappointed when Harry just threw a thumbs up to the audience before stepping back without embracing his wife."