Meghan Markle receives fresh backlash

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received fresh backlash for talking about importance of family after bitter royal feud.



Meghan joined Prince Harry at Invictus Games late and revealed the reason she was spending time with their kids Archie and Lilibet in California in her first speech.

Commenting over it, royal expert Tom Bower criticized Meghan saying how she could stress the importance of spending time with family while the Duchess and Harry remain estranged from both their families except a few members.

He said, "For her to pretend she was late because she had to give her children milkshakes was just ludicrous.”

The Daily Express quoted Tom Bower as saying: “This is a woman who talked tonight about the importance of family... The importance of family for Meghan Markle, who did her best to destroy the Royal Family, who ignores her own father, who talks about how we have to look after victims... And leaves her father in Mexico with a stroke and doesn't visit him. And talks about family values."