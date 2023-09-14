Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West ‘nowhere near’ North West

Kanye West is reportedly walking on thin ice with the media, and experts believe Kim Kardashian would want him ‘nowhere near’ her children.

Accusations against the rapper have been presented by commentator Maureen Callahan.

She broke it all down in a piece for the Daily Mail.

This piece in particular posed the question, “Here is one sin he has yet to suffer for, though, and that is his misogyny. Is it enough to bring him to his knees?”

Because the chances of Kanye’s new version being accepted seems ‘farfetched’.

Ms Callahan also went as far as to ask, “Does anyone think Kim Kardashian wants this version of him anywhere near their four children? Or the daughter he once publicly said he thought about aborting? During, by the way, a rally he held while running for president of the United States in 2020?”

“Imagine Britney running for president. Or Lizzo,” she also asked in the middle of her piece.

Before signing off the expert also referenced Kanye West’s recorded tiffs with girls as young as 19, i.e the VMA award win that Taylor Swift took home, only to have been interrupted by Kanye’s statement, “Imma let you finish but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”