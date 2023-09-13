Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance as duchess receives rock star welcome

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle received a rock star welcome as she made her first appearance at a sport event with husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.



Meghan arrived at Merkur Spiel-Arena with Harry at the fifth day of competition after she joined him in Germany on Tuesday evening.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents walked out to cheers in the arena as the royal couple took their seats courtside to watch the wheelchair basketball competition between Australia and Ukraine.

Before taking their seat, Meghan hugged one fan, and she and Harry were seen dancing along to the music.

Meghan and Harry also happily posed for selfies with fans, who were desperate to get photos with them.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Duchess was spotted without her engagement ring again as she laughs by Harry's side.