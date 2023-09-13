Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry she’s ‘still in charge’ with Invictus Games appearance

Meghan Markle made a strong appearance at Invictus Games 2023 to show her husband Prince Harry she is still in charge.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is back in the spotlight as she seems to be sending a message to her critics that she will not take a “back seat.”

Analyzing Meghan’s body language, expert Judi James told The Sun that the Duchess appeared "relieved" to be reunited with her husband.

However, her body language suggested that she has no intention to let Harry be the center of attention.

Meghan took the stage besides Harry and addressed the crowd with a two minute speech as she apologised for being three days late.

"They both appear happy and she looks very relaxed and even relieved to be there with him in these photos but there are none of the kind of passion signals or constant touch and hand-hold that we’re used to seeing from them when they appear as a couple,” the expert said.

"It’s Harry’s beam of pride that suggests he is happy to have Meghan back at his side again but there is a sense that she is late to the party that he and the audience have been enjoying for a couple of days, and that she probably needs to play catch-up,” she added.

"One point that is made emphatically clear from Meghan’s body language here is that she’s not taking any back seats at Invictus or cracking the brand partnership to see Harry fly solo with the Games."