Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Prince William, Kate dash Prince Harry hopes of reconciliation for kids’ sake

Prince William and Kate Middleton will never reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even for the sake of their kids.

The Duke of Sussex has expressed his desire that his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have a bond with their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond said there are no chances that the Prince and Princess of Wales would forgive Harry and Meghan even if it is for their kids.

"He has written about how he looks back with nostalgia at the time when his family was united and happy," the expert said, as per OK! Magazine.

"So he does care about his U.K. family, and I’m sure he would like his children to hang out with their little cousins and to better understand their heritage,” she added.

“But I don’t think the two families will reunite simply for the sake of the children,” the expert claimed.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry wrote, "I was an uncle. Willy and Kate had welcomed their first child, George, and he was beautiful."

"I couldn't wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke's Drift, flying and corridor cricket – and maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl,” he added.

