Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence over ‘heated’ Justin Timberlake discussion at VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion just a Justin Timberlake fan that got too excited at the VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion shut down rumors that she and Justin Timberlake had a fiery exchange backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday night.

The Thot S–t rapper, 28, posted a TikTok video early Wednesday in which she smiled and danced beside the Mirrors singer, 42, while making hand gestures toward the camera.

“I just talk with my hands lol,” she captioned the clip, adding, “@justintimberlake love ya.”

Megan and Timberlake reportedly filmed the video during a VMA afterparty at TAO Downtown, specifically in the Skybox private dining room. Both of them were seen enjoying the party and celebrating until after 2 a.m. at the event.

Fans took to social media to express their relief and happiness that there was no actual feud between the two stars.

“As a fellow hand talker I understood immediatelyyyyyy,” one person commented.

“Black women are not always angry!!!!” a second exclaimed.

“PERIOD! Shut the haters up!!!!!!!!!!,” another added.

“It’s the best way of communication, especially when the nails are on point,” a fan joked.

“All of us apart of the hand talking and head rolling committee knew it was all love,” one more wrote.

Rumors of a backstage feud began to circulate after a video circulated on social media, depicting the WAP performer gesturing dramatically with her hands in what appeared to be a heated exchange with *NSYNC frontman.

Nevertheless, multiple sources confirmed to Page Six and Variety that the encounter was actually friendly and not a real dispute.

“Meg loves Justin,” one source shared with us. “She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting, and she was excited.”