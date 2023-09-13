Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas continue to follow each other

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's decision to part ways came as a surprise to their millions of fans last week.

The news of their split was revealed by a media outlet before the couple issued a joint statement and confirmed that they are divorcing.

Dismissing rumors about the circumstances of their divorce, the couple said that they decided to end their marriage amicably.

Both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas continue to follow each other on Instagram despite a large number of people accusing Jonas of leaking stories about her former wife.



