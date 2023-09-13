 
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio's gives award-worthy performance in new trailer for 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'

Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

'Killers Of The Flower Moon' has gained mainly positive reviews from critics before it hits theaters 

The new trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon was released on Wednesday morning.

The film is a grand American epic that delves into themes of greed and exploitation set on an Osage Nation reservation in 1920s Oklahoma.

Scorsese's latest project features a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro, and it's considered one of his most ambitious endeavors.

The new trailer offers a deeper look at the romantic relationship between DiCaprio and Gladstone's characters, featuring them embracing in a field. It also explores the tension between DiCaprio and his uncle, portrayed by De Niro.

Based on David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, the film has a runtime of nearly three and a half hours and had a production cost of $200 million for Apple.

Killers Of The Flower Moon is scheduled to debut on October 20, 2023. It received a standing ovation of nearly nine minutes when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with many film critics giving it five stars and hailing it as a masterpiece. DiCaprio's performance has been praised as "his best-ever performance" and the film is seen as a remarkable epic depicting the turbulent birth of America.

While most critics have showered the film with praise, there have been a few dissenting opinions, with The Times referring to it as "a damp squib."

