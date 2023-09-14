 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Democratic Rep Mary Peltola's husband died in Alaska plane crash

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

US Representative Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, speaks in Anchorage, Alaska on September 17, 2022. — AFP
US Representative Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, speaks in Anchorage, Alaska on September 17, 2022. — AFP

The husband of Democratic Representative Mary Peltola, Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr lost his life after his plane crashed in a mountainous region in Alaska, as the legislator requested privacy in her official statement released Wednesday.

The congresswoman said on social media X — formerly called Twitter: "He was one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything. He had a delightful sense of humour that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him."

THe statement from her office noted: "He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends — and he simply adored Mary."

"We are heartbroken for the family’s loss," the statement said.

Condolences continued to pour in after the news broke about the death of her husband in a plane crash as Mary Peltola will be going to Alaska.

According to National Transportation Safety Board chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, the plane crashed in a remote and mountainous region of Alaska 64 miles north of St. Mary's.

It was said that only the pilot was on the plane and had flown a hunter and equipment into the area. On Tuesday night, an emergency locator beacon transmission was received by officials at 8:48pm.

At that time, she did not identify the deceased as the congresswoman’s husband.

Eugene Peltola served as a regional director of the Alaska Bureau of Indian Affairs for years and retired in 2022.

Fellow lawmakers of Mary paid condolences with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in a post on X that she was "shocked, saddened and truly beyond words to express my grief at the loss of Gene Peltola Jr. Anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity and charm. It was easy to see why so many Alaskans called him a friend, and how he was so loved by his family."

Democratic Representative Judy Chu of California said in a tweet: "My heart goes out to Mary and her family during this profoundly difficult loss. Mary has been an exceptional colleague, and it’s clear her husband Buzzy touched so many lives with his warmth and kindness."

In 2020, NTSB revealed that from 2008 to 2017, the total aviation accident rate in Alaska was 2.35 times higher than for the rest of the US, with a fatal accident rate that was 1.34 times higher.

More From World:

UK officials take Sara Sharif's relatives into custody upon arriving

UK officials take Sara Sharif's relatives into custody upon arriving
BP shares plunge after CEO Bernard Looney's surprise resignation

BP shares plunge after CEO Bernard Looney's surprise resignation

WATCH: Wedding saves these Moroccans from earthquake that killed near 3,000

WATCH: Wedding saves these Moroccans from earthquake that killed near 3,000

Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police say three suspects including Urfan Sharif off to UK

Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police say three suspects including Urfan Sharif off to UK
Libya floods death toll surpasses 6,000 as bodies continue to wash ashore

Libya floods death toll surpasses 6,000 as bodies continue to wash ashore
What do Egyptians think about niqab ban at schools?

What do Egyptians think about niqab ban at schools?
You've got mail! It's a girl — When Americans used to send, receive children by post

You've got mail! It's a girl — When Americans used to send, receive children by post
'Glad to see you': Putin, Kim meet at Russia's most modern space rocket launch site

'Glad to see you': Putin, Kim meet at Russia's most modern space rocket launch site
Has homeownership become elusive dream for younger Americans?

Has homeownership become elusive dream for younger Americans?
Peruvian toddler swallows 8 needles, saved in emergency surgery

Peruvian toddler swallows 8 needles, saved in emergency surgery
Shocking confession: Teen admits role in grisly murder of his mom's ex-lover

Shocking confession: Teen admits role in grisly murder of his mom's ex-lover
France launches nationwide campaign against incest, child sexual abuse

France launches nationwide campaign against incest, child sexual abuse