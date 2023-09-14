 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Meghan Markle shows 'dominance' with romantic gesture towards Prince Harry

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Meghan Markle is not afraid to show her love for Prince Harry in public as she joins husband for the Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex has turned heads with loved up gestures in Germany, generating comments from various body language experts.

Amid the remarks, expert Judi James brands Meghan’s move a step towards dominance.

She tells FEMAIL: “Meghan and Harry's body language on this first formal day of Invictus appearances together really does seem to signal that the Harry and Meghan roadshow is back in the room.

"It’s been a while since the fans have been treated to some of their signature rituals of togetherness as a couple and as a professional double act but they appear here taking the applause like celebrities with Harry back in his proud, protective tow-along pose, hand-in-hand with a very excited looking Meghan.

"Their hand clasp is mutual, with Harry’s hand on top in a gesture of dominance and Meghan’s fingers are curled upward to show reciprocal affection as Harry leans to talk to her," she notes.

