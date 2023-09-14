Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater move-in together amid romance rumours

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have heated up their romance rumours as reports have surfaced claiming that the couple has moved in together quietly.



Ariana and her Wicked co-star Ethan have been keeping their love lives extremely private after sparking romance rumours just days after Ariana's split from her husband, Dalton Gomez. However, she has not filed for divorce from Dalton.

According to Metro, the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship and move in together, and as per the publication, the Daily Mail claimed that the couple is living in an apartment in New York City.

The Daily Mail quoted a source as saying, "It is just so strange that she is living with Ethan and has not filed documents to end it with Dalton."

Ethan, who met the American singer-songwriter during the filming of Wicked, is said to be living in the city for his upcoming role in the Broadway production of Spamalot.

There has been no official confirmation from the couple regarding their relationship, and they have not been pictured together since rumours emerged.