Thursday, September 14, 2023
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber pen gushy notes to mark fifth wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey mark five years of marriage with heartfelt wishes for each other.

The Peaches hitmaker took to his social media to share a carousel of adorable pictures with his supermodel wife.

He penned, “To the most precious, my beloved. You have captivated my heart." 

The carousel consisted of a picture of the two sharing a kiss, while other snapshots showed the two celebrating their anniversary over a candlelit dinner.

"I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. I love you with every fiber of my being," the singer added,

Hailey also posted an album of the two holding hands, and making silly faces. “5. I love you,” wrote the model.

Justin and Hailey two got married in September, 2018 at New York City courthouse, and exchanged vows a year later in front of their friends and family in a more fancy wedding. 

Why Justin & Hailey weren't at VMAs 2023?

Recently, the pair was nowhere to be seen at MTV VMAs 2023 despite being notable regulars. Over the years, the 29-year-old singer has been nominated for 35 Moon Person awards, and last attended the event in 2021.

However, this year he skipped the show as he wasn't up for any nominations or performances. As for the Rhodes founder, she had to be at a Tiffany and Co. event in Tokyo, Japan, which is why she ditched the VMAs.

