Chris Evans can't wait to start family with new wife Alba Baptista: Insider

Chris Evans can't wait to start a family with new wife Alba Baptista: Insider

Chris Evans recently got married, and he’s super excited to start a family with his new wife Alba Baptista.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Chris has “been in love” with the Portuguese actor for a while now, “He feels happy with his career and is ready to settle down.”

They added, “He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day.”

Chris and Alba seemingly confirmed their relationship in November 2022 with PDA-filled outing. However, the two had already been dating for over a year till then.

Back then, a source told ET, "They are very in love and their relationship is serious. Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."

The Captain America star exchanged vows with Alba on September 9, in an intimate ceremony, at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Page Six reported that the ceremony was low-key to the extent that the guests had to turn in their phones and sign NDAs.

Some of Chris’ Avengers co-stars were reportedly present at the event including Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.