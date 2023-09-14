 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans can't wait to start family with new wife Alba Baptista: Insider

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Chris Evans cant wait to start a family with new wife Alba Baptista: Insider
Chris Evans can't wait to start a family with new wife Alba Baptista: Insider

Chris Evans recently got married, and he’s super excited to start a family with his new wife Alba Baptista.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Chris has “been in love” with the Portuguese actor for a while now, “He feels happy with his career and is ready to settle down.”

They added, “He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day.”

Chris and Alba seemingly confirmed their relationship in November 2022 with PDA-filled outing. However, the two had already been dating for over a year till then. 

Back then, a source told ET, "They are very in love and their relationship is serious. Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."

The Captain America star exchanged vows with Alba on September 9, in an intimate ceremony, at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Page Six reported that the ceremony was low-key to the extent that the guests had to turn in their phones and sign NDAs.

Some of Chris’ Avengers co-stars were reportedly present at the event including Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston hails Selena Gomez over her 'honest' views about social media

Jennifer Aniston hails Selena Gomez over her 'honest' views about social media

Salma Hayek gushes over her 'enriching' bond with gal pal Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek gushes over her 'enriching' bond with gal pal Angelina Jolie
Vin Diesel on late Paul Walker 50th birthday: 'I miss you'

Vin Diesel on late Paul Walker 50th birthday: 'I miss you'
Tom Sandoval rips apart Raquel Leviss for 'rude' response on 'cute' text

Tom Sandoval rips apart Raquel Leviss for 'rude' response on 'cute' text
Sophia Vergara shocks fans with 'unrecognisable' new look after Joe Manganiello split

Sophia Vergara shocks fans with 'unrecognisable' new look after Joe Manganiello split
Meryl Streep talks about 'Mamma Mia 3' aspirations

Meryl Streep talks about 'Mamma Mia 3' aspirations
Adam Sandler announces comedic 'I Missed You' tour across 25 cities

Adam Sandler announces comedic 'I Missed You' tour across 25 cities
Selena Gomez opts for effortless no-makeup look after MTV VMA after party

Selena Gomez opts for effortless no-makeup look after MTV VMA after party
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber pen gushy notes to mark fifth wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber pen gushy notes to mark fifth wedding anniversary
Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny amidst his stance against marriage and kids

Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny amidst his stance against marriage and kids
JoJo Siwa says she went 'Psycho' during boot camp training for 'Special Forces'

JoJo Siwa says she went 'Psycho' during boot camp training for 'Special Forces'
NSYNC fans' excitement grows as band drops cryptic post after VMAs reunion

NSYNC fans' excitement grows as band drops cryptic post after VMAs reunion