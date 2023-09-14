Britney Spears' friends concerned about her new lover after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears was spotted hanging out with Paul Soliz just weeks after her marriage ended with Sam Asghari.

It was in late August when Britney was seen with Soliz. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that her friends do not approve of the new man as they think “he is not good for her” which is why “they aren’t supportive of it.”

The source further shared that Spears “likes him though” because “he makes her feel like he is protective of her, and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam.”

Speculations suggest that Soliz’s criminal history might be the reason why Britney’s friends are worried.

In 2004, Soliz was sentenced to four years in state prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell.

He was also arrested in 2019 for “disturbing the peace” via “offensive words” for which he spent two days in LA County jail.