Thursday, September 14, 2023
Pete Davidson flaunts 'rehab glow' as ex Kim Kardashian reaches out for patch-up

Pete Davidson flaunts 'rehab glow' as ex Kim Kardashian reaches out for patch-up

Pete Davidson shared his rehab experience in New Jersey where he performed a comedy show amid rumours that his ex Kim Kardashian is trying to reach out to him for reconciliation. 

Opening up about getting clean, Pete told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Ettes Arena, “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

The 29-year-old comedian revealed that he used to take ketamine daily for four years, "It was magical," he recalled how the drug would alter his mind.

The Saturday Night Live alum disclosed how he was high when he went to singer, Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018, "I cannot believe I went out in public, in that state," he said.

Meanwhile, a source spilt to Heat Magazine that Kim Kardashian is trying to reach out to Pete, after he broke up with Chase Sui Wonders.

"For Kim, this will be a dream come true. She hates being single and says there is unfinished business between the two," an insider told the publication. 

To note, after Pete parted ways with Kim, it was claimed that made the decision after he could not deal with her ex-husband Kanye West's bullying and death threats from his fans.

Some insiders also claimed that he even went to rehab after breaking up with Kim because of the controversial rapper.

