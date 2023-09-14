'Newly single' Sofia Vergara walks out of game show as Howie Mandel cracks another uncomfortable joke

Sofia Vergara decided to put an end to a lie detector skit during Wednesday's episode of America's Got Talent on NBC when Howie Mandel broached an uncomfortable topic regarding her single status following her split from husband Joe Manganiello in July.

The 51-year-old judge, who had been the subject of light-hearted banter from Howie, 67, since her breakup, was asked to participate in a quirky stunt by show host Terry Crews. Terry unveiled what he claimed to be a Sonic 'Tot' seat, supposedly constructed entirely of tater tots, and asked if any of the judges were willing to sit on it. Simon Cowell, 63, playfully pointed to Sofia.

Sofia, 51, obliged and made her way to the stage, where she was connected to a lie detector. Puzzled by the need for such a contraption, she humorously inquired, "What could they possibly ask me that they need a lie detector?"

Sofia exhibited her sense of humor as she answered amusing questions from Howie, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum. However, things took a turn when Howie asked Sofia if she had spotted anyone in the audience who caught her eye since her recent separation from Joe.

As a few men in the audience tried to grab her attention, Sofia removed the lie detector armband and refused to entertain any further questions. "That's it. That's it," she exclaimed as she stood up from the chair.

"Okay, I think she's done," Terry remarked.

Since Sofia's announcement of her split in July, Howie had been playfully teasing her about her relationship status. He has stated that Sofia takes it all in good humor and is usually the first to laugh. He also emphasized that he wouldn't continue with the jokes if he believed they were even remotely offensive to her.

Howie shared his admiration for Sofia, describing her as a funny and intelligent person. He stated, "She's just a funny person... She's probably - all kidding aside - one of the smartest, funniest people that I have met. Everybody's got a really good sense of humor on this, but she knows what she's doing, and she's got a really good sense of humor."

Furthermore, he added, "And even though I'm getting in trouble a little bit online for digging at her circumstances right now, she's always the first one to laugh. And I know her really well and she isn't offended, and I'm not defending myself. I'm just telling you who she is."

Howie faced criticism for a joke he made during the first live performance episode of America's Got Talent last month, where he playfully alluded to Sofia's split while discussing a performance by 12-year-old magician and ventriloquist Brynn Cummings, who tried to find a new partner for her rabbit puppet during her act.