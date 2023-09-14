 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?

Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are not that friendly anymore amid her pregnancy with husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Scott have three children together, and according to a source quoted by Entertainment Tonight, the latter just "wants to concentrate on his kids for now."

"Scott has been very low-key lately and focusing on himself and his kids. He's been spending more time in Miami and doing his own thing," said the source.

They added, "Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time with her recent surgery."

Earlier this month, Travis had to rush back to California from a European tour with Blink-182 to attend to "an urgent family matter." A few days later, Kourtney revealed that she underwent an "urgent fetal surgery."

While Scott tries to be respectful of Kourtney's space, a source told ET, in August, that there are no hard feelings between Travis and Scott, adding that the latter is "moving on."

