Kate Middleton discreetly conducts meeting after UK military veterans’ snub

Kate Middleton conducted a meeting at Windsor Castle very discreetly while the Royal family is being bashed for their ignorant behaviour towards UK military veterans.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, had her second engagement of the week after ignoring the vets amid ongoing Invictus Games due to rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, the Early Years meeting, held at Windsor Castle, by Prince William’s wife was kept under wraps, according to the Court Circular.

Members of the Royal family have been facing backlash for snubbing British Armed Forces veterans competing in the Invictus Games because of their heated feud with Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The athletes and veterans are not happy with the Royal family over their snub as they could prioritized them over their “petty” family drama with Harry and Meghan.

The palace is looking "mean-spirited and petty, a media strategist said while blasting the firm over their little acknowledgment of Germany event.

Even though the Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry, his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were an important part of the event in the early stages.