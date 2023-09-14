 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle successfully get rid of ‘toxic couple’ title: 'Undoing damage'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to have been successful in getting rid of “toxic couple” title with their joined appearance at the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been rumoured to be using the event to shed their bad image and regain popularity.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, debunked rumours that the former royals are parting ways and revealed the real reason behind the speculations.

“I’ve spoken to mutual friends and it’s not true they are divorcing,” she told the publication.

“What is actually happening is they are trying now to undo the damage they did with the Harry & Meghan documentary and Spare, which made them into a toxic couple,” Nick added.

However, it appears that Harry as well as Meghan have regained their popularity after they received applause after they stepped out to watch the day game.

The crowd welcomed Meghan warmly after she joined her husband Prince Harry amid rumours that they are set to get a divorce soon.

They even cheered for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they made their way to their seats.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s Beyonce concert attendance made him ‘star of the show’

Prince Harry’s Beyonce concert attendance made him ‘star of the show’

Prince William, Kate to counter Meghan's memoir with oldest trick in the book

Prince William, Kate to counter Meghan's memoir with oldest trick in the book

‘Self-emancipated’ Prince Harry’s in a ‘perpetual state of depression’ video

‘Self-emancipated’ Prince Harry’s in a ‘perpetual state of depression’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship has changed, expert spots MAJOR clue video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship has changed, expert spots MAJOR clue

Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega

Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega
King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Prince Harry receives huge blow from King Charles: ‘He’s emotionally teetering’ video

Prince Harry receives huge blow from King Charles: ‘He’s emotionally teetering’
Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split

Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split
King Charles feels 'a daughter' wouldn’t have betrayed him like son Prince Harry

King Charles feels 'a daughter' wouldn’t have betrayed him like son Prince Harry
Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift

Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift
Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?

Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?