Prince Harry, Meghan Markle successfully get rid of ‘toxic couple’ title: 'Undoing damage'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to have been successful in getting rid of “toxic couple” title with their joined appearance at the Invictus Games.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been rumoured to be using the event to shed their bad image and regain popularity.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, debunked rumours that the former royals are parting ways and revealed the real reason behind the speculations.

“I’ve spoken to mutual friends and it’s not true they are divorcing,” she told the publication.

“What is actually happening is they are trying now to undo the damage they did with the Harry & Meghan documentary and Spare, which made them into a toxic couple,” Nick added.

However, it appears that Harry as well as Meghan have regained their popularity after they received applause after they stepped out to watch the day game.

The crowd welcomed Meghan warmly after she joined her husband Prince Harry amid rumours that they are set to get a divorce soon.

They even cheered for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they made their way to their seats.