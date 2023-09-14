 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

King Charles on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Libya affected by floods.

In a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace, the king said, "My wife and I are so desperately saddened by the devastating impact and loss of life caused by Storm Daniel and the subsequent floods."

He said, "We mourn with all those who have lost their loved ones, and continue to pray for everyone whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the horrific floods."

The British monarch added, "I admire greatly all those who are engaged tirelessly in the rescue efforts in such dire conditions and praise their selfless bravery. I know that my Government stands ready to support your needs."

Meanwhile, residents of the devastated Libyan city of Derna desperately searched for missing relatives and rescue workers appealed for more body bags, after a catastrophic flood that killed thousands of people and swept many out to sea.

Swathes of the Mediterranean city were obliterated by a torrent of water unleashed by a powerful storm that swept down a usually dry riverbed on Sunday night, bursting dams above the city. Multi-storey buildings collapsed with sleeping families inside.

