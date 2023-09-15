 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Here how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’
Here how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Prince Harry ruined his wife Meghan Markle's night after they attended Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is a big fan of Crazy in Love hitmaker and was excited to attend her gig, however, Harry had no interest in the concert.

According to In Touch Weekly, Meghan felt “embarrassed” by her husband, the Duke of Sussex’s presence at the concert as it was clear he came forcefully.

“He looked miserable,” an insider revealed of Harry, adding that his expressions at the event caused tensions between him and Meghan.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Beyoncé concert in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Beyoncé concert in LA

“It’s led to more tension with Meghan, who’s telling him to stop embarrassing them,” the insider shared. “She had a great time cutting loose and dancing with her mom.”

Having Prince Harry “stiff as a board in the background on a date night was a major buzzkill,” the insider shared.

Meanwhile, the couple is in Germany for the ongoing Invictus Games, allegedly using the event to mend their public image. 

More From Entertainment:

Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl

Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl
Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit
Sam Asghari takes a dig at Britney Spears after reports about new boyfriend surface

Sam Asghari takes a dig at Britney Spears after reports about new boyfriend surface
BBC star Maddy Anholt dies at 35

BBC star Maddy Anholt dies at 35
King Charles' message featuring Queen's picture gets over two million views video

King Charles' message featuring Queen's picture gets over two million views

Kanye West continues with his ridiculous antics, makes another bizarre demand

Kanye West continues with his ridiculous antics, makes another bizarre demand
King Charles to leave France before Pope Francis' arrival?

King Charles to leave France before Pope Francis' arrival?

Prince William's new video contains trigger warning video

Prince William's new video contains trigger warning

Prince Harry’s Beyonce concert attendance made him ‘star of the show’

Prince Harry’s Beyonce concert attendance made him ‘star of the show’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle successfully get rid of ‘toxic couple’ title: 'Undoing damage' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle successfully get rid of ‘toxic couple’ title: 'Undoing damage'
Prince William, Kate to counter Meghan's memoir with oldest trick in the book

Prince William, Kate to counter Meghan's memoir with oldest trick in the book