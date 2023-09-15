Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Here how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Prince Harry ruined his wife Meghan Markle's night after they attended Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is a big fan of Crazy in Love hitmaker and was excited to attend her gig, however, Harry had no interest in the concert.

According to In Touch Weekly, Meghan felt “embarrassed” by her husband, the Duke of Sussex’s presence at the concert as it was clear he came forcefully.

“He looked miserable,” an insider revealed of Harry, adding that his expressions at the event caused tensions between him and Meghan.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Beyoncé concert in LA

“It’s led to more tension with Meghan, who’s telling him to stop embarrassing them,” the insider shared. “She had a great time cutting loose and dancing with her mom.”

Having Prince Harry “stiff as a board in the background on a date night was a major buzzkill,” the insider shared.

Meanwhile, the couple is in Germany for the ongoing Invictus Games, allegedly using the event to mend their public image.