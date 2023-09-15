Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince William lives a totally different life, filled with more respect than Prince Harry.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments aimed at the Duke and Duchess.

She began it all in a candid piece that has been written for News.com.au.

In this piece she said, “The Sussexes, in the US of A, are viewed as celebrities and will be treated thus” whereas “back in warm-beer-Britain there exists a much higher degree of respect for members of the royal family and something of an unspoken understanding they deserve to be able to live their off-duty lives unmolested.”

Later on the expert went on to compare the couple’s US life to the UK and recalled how not even one photograph of the couple, during off-duty timings ever cropped up.

Because the only photo of the Waleses and their kids that has ever made it to mainstream media over the years is of their heir in the midst of a soccer pitch with Prince George and his team.

“That’s it,” Ms Elser also added before signing off from the converastion. “What is remarkable is how few images have ever gone into circulation of la famille Wales off-duty and taken by the smartphone-wielding masses.”